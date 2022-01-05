Mattie's Call issued for missing 69-year-old White County resident

article

Police in northeast Georgia are searching for a missing 69-year-old White County woman last seen walking on New Year’s Day. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Mattie Mizell was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of White County Middle School walking in a northwestern direction, according to reports. Cleveland police said she left her home on White Street around 1 p.m.

Police describe Mizell as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing blue pants, and a purple/blue hoodie with black shoes with white soles.

Mizell was diagnosed with dementia, police said.

Officers are asking residents to check their properties including garages, porches, crawlspaces, outhouses, sheds, and fields.

According to local news reports, investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have visited Babyland General on New Year’s Day between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Anyone who sees Mizell is asked to call 911 . Anyone with information on her whereabouts or may have previously seen her on New Year’s Day is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 706-865-2111 or dispatch at 706-865-0911.

