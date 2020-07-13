Mattie's Call issued for missing 44-year-old Clayton County woman

article

Police in Clayton County said they are searching for a 44-year-old mentally disabled woman who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Katrina Babb was last seen Monday around 8 a.m. in the 5300 block of Riverdale Road near Greenwood Lane, police said. Babb was walking away from a home.

Police describe Babb as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.