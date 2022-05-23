Mattie's Call issued for missing 29-year-old Riverdale man

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 29-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Thomas Nowicki was last seen around 7 p.m. last Thursday walking away from 6100 block of Camden Forrest Cove in Riverdale, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Nowikci is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray shorts and gray/green shirt.

Police said Nowicki has been diagnosed with depression and schizophrenia disorder.

Anyone who sees Nowicki is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.