Mattie's Call issued for missing 24-year-old man

Police in Union City are searching for a missing 24-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued.

Austin Pike was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 near the Exxon Fuel Station on Roosevelt Highway, police say.

Pike is described as a White male. He is 6 foot 1 inch tall and weighs 167 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a beige t-shirt.

Pike has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to Union City police.

Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911 or the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.