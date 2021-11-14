Mattie's Call issued for missing 19-year-old Jonesboro woman

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Kayleigh Abbott was last seen at a home in the 700 Block of Yorkshire Drive in Jonesboro on Saturday around 10:30 p.m., the Clayton County Police Department said.

Abbott is described by police as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, and black Van’s tennis shoes.

Police said Abbott has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and high-functioning autism.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

