Mattie's Call issued for 84-year-old man with dementia in Clayton County

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for an elderly man with dementia in Clayton County.

Police say 84-year-old Lester Glass was last seen around 8 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Winston Way in Jonesboro.

Officials describe Glass as a 5-foot-11-inch black male weighing about 180 lbs with brown eyes and balding, black hair.

Mr. Glass was reported to have dementia and is unable to care for himself. There is a possibility that he could be traveling on foot or driving in a 2008 red Chevrolet Trailblazer with the license plate number BEF6104, officials say.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white button up shirt, blue jeans, gray with red and white New Balance shoes, and a veterans hat.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Glass, the Clayton County Police Department has asked to dial 911 or give them a call at (770) 477-3648.