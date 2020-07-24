Mattie’s Call issued for man who walked away from Clayton County behavioral facility

article

Clayton County police are searching for a 26-year-old man who walked away from a behavioral health facility. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Joseph Dytrych was last seen sometime before 9:45 p.m. Thursday at the Riverwood Behavioral Center at 223 Medical Center Drive where Clayton County police say he was on an involuntary committal from another medical provider. Police believe he slipped out of his restraints.

Dytrych is described by police as being 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing about 185 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown with underwear underneath and socks on his feet.

Police said Dytrych has been diagnosed with depression and drug dependency issues.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.