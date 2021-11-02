Missing 80-year-old Forest Park woman found safe

article

Police in Forest Park said the 80-year-old woman who prompted a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been found.

Pamela Lake-Swan was last seen on Oct. 17 at her home on Alder Drive near Pineridge Drive, the Forest Park Police Department said.

Police said it was also "reported that Pamela shows signs of a cognitive impairment."

"Forest Park Police Department would like to thank everyone who shared this story," the department wrote in a statement late Tuesday. "Thank you as well to the agencies who provided assistance with locating Pamela Lake-Swan."

The Mattie's Call has since been canceled.

