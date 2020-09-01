Mattie's Call issued for 35-year-old Riverdale man

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 35-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

William Fonda was last seen on Aug. 22 around noon at his home in the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale, police said.

Fonda is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

Anyone who sees him should call 911. Anyone with information about his disappearance should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.