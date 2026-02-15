Expand / Collapse search

Mattie's Call: Family concerned over Ellenwood man's disappearance

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 15, 2026 1:55pm EST
Clayton County
Clayton County police have issued a Mattie's Call for 62-year-old Calvin Redding. (Photo: Clayton County Police Department) 

The Brief

    • Clayton County police are searching for 62-year-old Calvin Redding. 
    • A Mattie's Call was issued for Redding after he was last seen leaving his home in the 5700 block of Springfield Place.
    • Redding has a medical condition that requires ongoing care. 

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have issued a Mattie's Call for a man with a medical condition that requires ongoing care. 

What we know:

Calvin Redding, 62, was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts, no shoes, and yellow hospital socks while leaving his home in the 5700 block of Springfield Place on Saturday in Ellenwood.

Police said family members are concerned about Redding's well-being.

He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Clayton County 911 or (770) 477-3747.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide further details on Redding's medical condition. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from a Clayton County Police Department release. 

