Mattie's Call: Family concerned over Ellenwood man's disappearance

The Brief Clayton County police are searching for 62-year-old Calvin Redding. A Mattie's Call was issued for Redding after he was last seen leaving his home in the 5700 block of Springfield Place. Redding has a medical condition that requires ongoing care.



What we know:

Calvin Redding, 62, was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts, no shoes, and yellow hospital socks while leaving his home in the 5700 block of Springfield Place on Saturday in Ellenwood.

Police said family members are concerned about Redding's well-being.

He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Clayton County 911 or (770) 477-3747.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide further details on Redding's medical condition.