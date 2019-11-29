Mattie's Call issued for 33-year-old Atlanta man

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 33-year-old man. A Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been activated for him.

Neil Lavin Robinson Jr. was last seen in the 600 block of McAffe Street NW around 3 a.m. on Friday, Atlanta police said.

Police describe Robinson as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoody, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Robinson suffers from memory loss and has a history of strokes, police said. He also speaks with a speech impediment, according to officers.

Police are hoping to find Robinson quickly before the weather moves in this weekend.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.