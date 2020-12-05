Mattie's Call issued as Clayton County police search for missing 32-year-old man

Clayton County police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a mentally disabled man.

According to police, 32-year-old Johnathan Davis was last seen Saturday around 4 p.m. in the 8000 block of Glenwood Drive in Riverdale.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Johnathan Davis (Clayton County Police Department)

Police described Davis as a white male around 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with hazel colored eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, dark grey sweatpants, and tennis shoes.

Davis has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and can be violent, police say.

WATCH FOX 5 ATLANTA LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

Anyone with any information on Davis' whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.