Mattie’s Call canceled for senior who left Atlanta care facility

The Brief Atlanta police issued a Mattie’s Call for 77-year-old Bizhan Vesali, last seen at a Lenox Park senior living facility. Staff noticed he was missing after he failed to return for medication, and his vehicle was gone. Vesali was found shortly after the Mattie's Call was issued.



Police say that 77-year-old man who went missing from a senior living facility in northeast Atlanta has been located and is in good health.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Bizhan Vesali, who also goes by Bryan, was reported missing Wednesday night from a residence on Lenox Park Boulevard.

Officers responded to the location around 10:40 p.m. after staff at Sunrise Senior Living said Vesali had been gone for several hours. He was last seen around 8:10 p.m. in the building’s lobby while getting help bringing food inside from his car.

Staff later realized he was missing when he did not return to take his medication, and his vehicle was no longer in the parking lot. Employees searched the property multiple times but were unable to find him.

Investigators say Vesali suffers from severe brain trauma and epilepsy, raising concerns for his safety.