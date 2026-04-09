3 people wanted after armed robbery on Oglethorpe Ave. in SW Atlanta

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The Brief Police are searching for three individuals tied to an armed robbery on Oglethorpe Avenue Southwest. Investigators say the victim was held at gunpoint and robbed of cash and a phone. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.



Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three individuals wanted in connection with an armed robbery in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the robbery happened last month on Oglethorpe Avenue Southwest.

Investigators say the victim was approached by the thieves, held at gunpoint and robbed of cash and a cellphone.

Authorities have released images of the three individuals and are urging anyone who recognizes them to come forward.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.