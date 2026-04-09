UGA student dies after fall while hiking in Connecticut

article

The Brief A 23-year-old UGA student from Statesboro died after falling while hiking in Connecticut. Authorities say the incident happened on an unmarked trail and appears to be accidental. Gatch was a senior set to graduate in May and was student teaching at a local high school.



A University of Georgia student from Georgia has died after falling during a hike in Connecticut, according to UGA's Red & Black.

What we know:

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old William Cooper Gatch of Statesboro. Gatch was a senior majoring in agricultural education at the University of Georgia and was set to graduate in May.

Investigators say Gatch was hiking with his sister at Sleeping Giant State Park when he fell along an unmarked trail. He was later located in a wooded area and died from his injuries.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Environmental Conservation Police are investigating the incident. Early findings suggest the fall was accidental.

What they're saying:

According to his obituary, Gatch was known for his curiosity and compassion, qualities that shaped his interest in agricultural education and mentoring others. During his final semester, he was completing his student teaching at Madison County High School.

His obituary describes him as someone who was deeply loved by those around him.