Woman charged with murder for shooting that closed I-285 in DeKalb

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The Brief Police arrested 45-year-old Anessa Burton and charged her with murder in the DeKalb County case. Officers found the victim shot on I-285 after a witness transported him from an earlier dispute on Marbut Road. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument between known parties and the case remains ongoing.



A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting that began during an argument in DeKalb County earlier this week.

What we know:

Authorities said 45-year-old Anessa Burton has been booked into the DeKalb County Jail following the incident.

Police were initially called around 3:06 a.m. Tuesday to Interstate 285 south just past Glenwood Road, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries but later died.

Investigators determined the shooting started in the 5500 block of Marbut Road during a dispute between people who knew each other. According to police, a witness drove the victim from the scene to the interstate before calling for help.

Multiple lanes of the interstate were closed while police investigated the shooting on Tuesday morning.

What we don't know:

At this time, the relationship between the victim and the alleged shooter is unknown. DeKalb County police have not released a mug shot for a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.