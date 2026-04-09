Cold case update: facial sketch released in Troup Co. lake death

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The Brief Authorities released a facial reconstruction of a woman found in West Point Lake in 2021. Investigators are asking if anyone recognizes her or knows of a missing person from that time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.



Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman found dead in a Troup County lake in 2021.

What we know:

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has released a facial reconstruction image of the woman whose body was recovered from West Point Lake in May of that year.

Authorities say they hope the image will lead to new information about the woman’s identity or help connect her to a missing persons case from around that time.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information is urged to contact investigators.

What you can do:

Tips can be directed to Troup County Sheriff’s Investigator Clay Bryant at 706-883-1616.

The case remains under investigation.