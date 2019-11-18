Mattie's Call issue for missing 73-year-old Riverdale woman

article

Police in Riverdale are searching for a missing 73-year-old woman. Authorities have since activated a Mattte’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.

Janice Gordon was last seen at her home on Monday around 2 p.m. along Summit Lane in Riverdale, according to police.

Police describe Gordon as being about 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes, short salt-and-pepper colored hair.

Gordon was diagnosed with dementia, according to police.

She may be driving a white 2009 Toyota Rav 4 with Georgia license plate AXF9848.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Riverdale Police Department at 770-471-4242.