Mattie's Call for Fayetteville man who never showed for doctor's appointment

Fayette County deputies are searching for a Fayetteville man who left home from a doctor’s appointment but never arrived. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Michael Perry, 79, left his home around 7:40 a.m. for that appointment, but deputies said he never arrived at the doctor’s office and no one has heard from him.

Perry has been diagnosed with dementia.

He is described as being 6-feet tall, weighing about 175 pounds. He may be driving a white 2006 Toyota Avalon with Georgia tag DGV883.

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle should call 911 immediately.

