Mattie's Call for 37-year-old man just discharged from Clayton County hospital

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 37-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Midrecus Richards walked away from Southern Regional Medical Center located at 11 Upper Riverdale Road on Friday sometime between 5:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. after being discharged, the Clayton County Police Department reports. He has not been heard from since.

Richards has been diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder, and is asthmatic.

Police describe Richards as being 6-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 240 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, black shoes, and a black skullcap.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

