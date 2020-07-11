MATTIE'S CALL: Clayton County police search for missing 58-year-old

Clayton County police are seeking the public's help as they continue to search for a missing 58-year-old man.

Police issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for Donald Green.

According to investigators, Green has not been seen since 2:15 after disappearing from 1180 Mundy's Mill Road in Jonesboro, Georgia. Police said Green was last seen smoking a cigarette on the front porch.

Donald Green (Clayton County Police Department)

Police described Green as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is around 6 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds.

Green has been diagnosed with dementia and cognitive and neurobehavioral dysfunction.

Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

