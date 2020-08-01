Mattie's Call: Clayton County police search for missing 29-year-old man

Clayton County police issued Mattie's Call Saturday night as they continue to search for a missing 29-year-old man who has previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

According to investigators, Le'Darren M. Hall went missing from 11 Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale around 4:40 pm on Saturday.

Hall is described as a black male around 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs around 135 pounds. He was last spotted wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, with blue jeans and carrying a brown paper bag.

Police believe Hall is traveling on foot.

Anyone with information on Hall's whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648 immediately.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.