MATTIE'S CALL: Clayton County police search for mentally disabled 26-year-old man

Clayton County police are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to search for a missing man who has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

According to authorities, Jaleel Swinton is a mute who also suffers from seizures. He has not been seen since leaving his home around 3 p.m. on December 6.

Swinton is described as a 26-year-old African-American male standing around 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Swinton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.