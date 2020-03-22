MATTIE'S CALL: Clayton County police search for missing 17-year-old girl

Clayton County police are searching a teenage girl who was reported as missing Sunday.

Kathryn Leigh Newhouse, 17, was last seen at 1559 Plover Road in Jonesboro around Noon on March 22.

Police described Newhouse as a transgendered white female around 6 ft. and 1 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Investigators said Newhouse has bipolar disorder, autism, and schizophrenia.

Anyone with any information about Newhouse's whereabouts should call the Clayton County Police Department immediately at 770-477-3550.

