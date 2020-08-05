Mattie's Call canceled for missing 33-year-old Riverdale man
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County said the 33-year-old man last seen early Wednesday evening has been found safe. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since withdrawn.
Terry Dwayne Hunton was last seen around 5:47 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale, police say. He is believed to be on foot.
He was reportedly found around 10:30 p.m., but police have not released the details.