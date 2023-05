article

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is looking for 24-year-old Mary Brooke Lynn Cooper, who is a missing person.

Cooper was last seen at around 3 p.m. May 25 in the 600 block of Davis Mills Road in Dallas, Georgia.

Cooper reportedly has diminished mental capactiy, bipolar disorder and Schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office or 9-1-1.