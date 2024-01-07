Funeral plans announced for beloved U.S. Marine, Clayton County fireman, GSU graduate

article

Clayton County is mourning the loss of a beloved former firefighter.

Matthew Roten, affectionately known as Matt, died on Jan. 3, leaving behind three children: Micah, Abby and Dylan. He was 42.

Those who knew him best say Roten adored his kids, calling them his greatest joy and passion in life.

He was also a hardworker. Roten earned his pilot's license in 2004, and graduated in 2006 from Georgia State University with a bachelor of science in urban policy studies and a concentration in aviation and transportation.

In 2008, he worked for the United States Marine Corps Reserve) as an Air Frame and Hydraulic Systems Mechanic. Under this title, he earned a number of accolades and certificates of distinction, including recognition for superior performance, physical fitness, and scholastic excellence.

He graduated with honors and the highest scholastic average in his class of the Aviation Structural Mechanic Course. He received a Naval Air Technical Training Center Honor Certificate in recognition of superior performance. He was also awarded a Selected, Marine Corps Reserve Medal "First Award."

From 2011 to 2012, Roten rose through the ranks from Corporal to Sergeant. He also earned his National EMS Certification which inspired his service with Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services. He became a firefighter in 2016 and wracked up lifesaving and rescue awards. He was named Firefighter of the Year.

Roten was preceded in death by his brother, David Roten, Jr.

His legacy will be lived on through his children, loving extended family and friends.

A funeral has been planned for 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8 at Caldwell and Cowan Funeral Home located at 1215 Access Road in Covington.

Visiting hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service.