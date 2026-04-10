Masters Round 1 recap: leaderboard and early storylines

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Li Haotong of China watches his tee shot during the round 1 of the 2026 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, the United States, on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The Brief Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns share the lead at 5-under after Round 1 of The Masters, with McIlroy closing strong on the back nine. Firm, fast conditions at Augusta National Golf Club limited scoring, with only 16 players finishing under par and several top contenders struggling. Round 2 is expected to be just as challenging, with dry weather, a tightening cut line and increased pressure on players trying to make the weekend.



The opening round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club delivered a mix of strong scoring at the top and plenty of struggles across the field.

What we know:

Defending champion Rory McIlroy set the tone early, finishing with a 5-under 67 to grab a share of the lead alongside Sam Burns. McIlroy closed his round with a surge on the back nine, including multiple birdies.

Burns matched that number by taking advantage of the par-5s, mixing birdies with an eagle to post one of the best rounds of his Masters career.

Not far behind, Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player, battled tougher afternoon conditions to shoot a 70. A cluster of contenders — including Patrick Reed, Jason Day and Kurt Kitayama — stayed within striking distance after solid rounds in the high 60s.

A course already pushing players to the limit

Thursday’s biggest storyline wasn’t just the leaderboard — it was the condition of the course, according to the experts.

Augusta National played firm and fast from the start, with dry weather creating slick greens that punished even well-struck shots. Approach shots frequently bounced through greens, and players struggled to control distance.

Only a handful of golfers managed to break 70, and just 16 finished under par — a clear sign of how demanding conditions were. Several big names stumbled badly, including Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, both of whom posted high scores after costly mistakes.

Even experienced players were caught off guard. Reed, for example, saw a seemingly perfect shot roll off the green and into the water.

McIlroy’s mindset: calm and confident

McIlroy’s round stood out not just for the score, but for his approach.

Despite wayward tee shots early in the day, he remained patient and relied on experience as the reigning champion.

His opening 67 marks his best start at Augusta in more than a decade, putting him in position to chase a rare back-to-back victory — something only a few players in tournament history have accomplished.

Key moments and notable performances

Several moments defined the opening round:

Burns dominated the par-5 holes, reinforcing their importance as scoring opportunities.

Scheffler steadied himself after a hot start, grinding out pars in tougher afternoon winds.

Reed briefly surged up the leaderboard with two eagles before the course bit back.

Justin Rose faded late after being in contention early.

A number of players posted unusually high scores, including multiple rounds in the 80s.

The combination of volatility and difficulty created a leaderboard that remains wide open heading into Friday.

What to expect in Round 2

Conditions remain the biggest factor

Weather is expected to stay dry and sunny, meaning the course will likely become even firmer. Without rain to soften the greens, players will need precise distance control and smart course management.

Cut line pressure builds

After Friday’s round, the field will be trimmed to the top 50 players and ties. With many golfers clustered around even par, the cut line could fall near that mark, putting added pressure on those who struggled Thursday.

Groups to watch

McIlroy returns in a featured afternoon pairing, continuing his title defense.

Burns tees off earlier, looking to maintain momentum.

Scheffler remains a serious threat if he can take advantage of scoring holes.

A mid-morning group featuring Jordan Spieth, Rose and Brooks Koepka could produce movement on the leaderboard.

Players under pressure

DeChambeau and Rahm need low rounds to avoid missing the cut.

Younger players and amateurs are battling to stay within range for the weekend.

Strategy will be critical

Players who can manage misses, avoid big numbers and take advantage of the par-5s will have the edge.

Bottom line

Round 1 showed that Augusta National is already in championship form — fast, unforgiving and capable of reshuffling the leaderboard quickly. With elite players bunched near the top and difficult conditions expected to persist, Round 2 could be pivotal in shaping who contends and who goes home early.

SOURCES

How to watch the Masters

Where to watch (all times ET)

TV

ESPN (Rounds 1 & 2): 3–7:30 p.m. ET

CBS (Rounds 3 & 4): 2–7 p.m. ET

Streaming

Masters.com + Masters app

ESPN App

Paramount+

Amazon Prime Video

DirecTV

CBS Sports app / CBSSports.com

Amazon Prime's coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET leading into ESPN's coverage starting at 3 on the weekday rounds.

Paramount+ will start at 12 p.m. ET leading into CBS's live tournament coverage starting at 2 p.m. on the weekend.

Quick daily schedule

Thursday & Friday (rounds 1–2)

Start time: 7:30–7:40 a.m.

Streaming all day (featured groups, holes, range)

Prime Video: 1–3 p.m.

ESPN: 3–7:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday (rounds 3–4)

Start time: 10 a.m.

Paramount+: 12–2 p.m. (early coverage)

CBS: 2–7 p.m.