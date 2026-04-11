Masters 2026: Patrick Reed, Russell Henley lead Georgia golfers

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The Brief Several golfers with Georgia ties are chasing the leaders heading into the final round of the Masters. Augusta University alum Patrick Reed and Macon native Russell Henley lead the local pack in ninth place. Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young share the lead at 11-under-par entering Sunday at Augusta National.



The 2026 Masters moves into the final round Sunday with several professional golfers who have ties to the Peach State preparing to bring their best to the iconic course.

What we know:

Patrick Reed, an Augusta University alum who won the tournament in 2018, sits in ninth place. He finished Saturday with a level-par 72 after a bogey on the 18th hole left him at 6-under-par for the tournament.

Macon native Russell Henley is also tied for ninth after a stellar third round. Henley carded a 6-under-par 66 on Saturday, sinking six birdies with no bogeys to move into the top 10.

Both men trail co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young by five shots.

By the numbers:

The University of Georgia is well-represented in the mid-pack rankings:

Sepp Straka: The former Bulldog is in 29th place after carding a 3-under-par 69 on "Moving Day."

Brian Harman: The St. Simons resident jumped from near the cut line to the middle of the pack with a 5-under-par 67.

Harris English: The Valdosta native and former UGA golfer is in 33rd place at 1-under-par 71.

10 shots: The distance Harman and English sit behind the current leaders.

Dig deeper:

While many local stars advanced, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson missed the weekend cut after finishing at 5-over-par Friday.

Future Georgia Bulldog Mason Howell also missed the cut at 9-over-par. At 18 years old, Howell was the youngest player in the 2026 field.

What's next:

Rory McIlroy saw his historic six-shot lead disappear by the 11th green on Saturday. He now shares the lead with Cameron Young, who is coming off a win at The Players Championship. Young posted a 7-under 65 to grab a share of the top spot at 11-under-par heading into the final day of play.

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