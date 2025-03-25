Massive sinkhole disrupts traffic near Georgia Tech campus

article

The Brief A five-foot sinkhole has opened along North Avenue near Tech Parkway, causing significant traffic disruptions. Two eastbound lanes are closed, and one westbound lane has been temporarily converted to allow eastbound traffic to maintain flow. The Department of Watershed Management is conducting ongoing excavation work to assess the damage, but the timeline for repairs remains unclear.



The morning commute on Wednesday may be a bit precarious for those who travel past the Georgia Tech campus.

A five-foot sinkhole opened along North Avenue near Tech Parkway.

What we know:

City crews continue excavation work overnight to assess the extent of damage caused by a sewer line collapse that led to a sinkhole at the intersection.

The Department of Watershed Management reported on Tuesday evening that two eastbound lanes remained closed as a result of the sinkhole.

To maintain traffic flow through the busy corridor, one westbound lane has been temporarily converted to allow eastbound traffic.

Traffic control signs and detour markers are in place to direct drivers safely around the affected area. Despite the disruption, access remains available for residents and businesses within the work zone.

Services such as emergency response, mail and package delivery, and trash collection will continue uninterrupted, according to DWM.

What they're saying:

"DWM crews continue to perform additional excavation work to determine the full extent of the damage and the estimated time of repairs to a collapsed sewer line," the agency said in a statement.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the hole will be repaired.

What's next:

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and exercise caution if traveling through the zone is necessary.