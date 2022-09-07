Massive police-community outreach initiative announced

A coalition of Georgia faith leaders and law enforcement is working to connect with residents nationwide in the fight against crime.

Law enforcement officers from across the state joined 'Faith & Blue" founder Reverend Markel Hutchins to speak on how important the coalition is to the law enforcement community.

"We in law enforcement can not be effective without communities, and communities must trust us, but on the other hand we must trust communities to help us do our jobs," said J. Terry Norris, Executive Director of the Georgia Sheriff's Association.

Faith & Blue was launched in 2020 to reinforce the relationships between officers and residents and to build neighborhoods where everyone feels safe and included.

"The crime and violence that has terrorized to many of our communities, will not be addressed by law enforcement alone," said Reverend Markel Hutchins. "We have to have something dramatic and significant and that's why these relationships, these partnerships, most importantly getting our faith based communities and organizations involved in protecting and serving our communities. Police can't do it by themselves."

Working with Faith-based organizations law enforcement officers from across the country will hold several community events in October … the activities and programs will be an opportunity for the groups to connect with residents on a grassroots level, and forge those relationships, foster that level of trust that event organizers say is needed by law enforcement to fight crime in their respective communities.

"This Faith & Blue weekend is always a reminder of building new relationships and enhancing the ones we already have." said Chief Kevin Roberts, Clayton County.