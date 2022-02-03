Massive fire destroys Douglas church, members escape safely

article

A Georgia church has been declared a total loss after a massive fire broke out during a church service Wednesday night.

Officials say the fire took less than 10 minutes to turn the Douglas Christian Fellowship Church located on the 2700 block of East Baker Highway to mostly rubble.

The fire started shortly before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday during one of the church's services.

Rangers from a State Forestry Commission office across the street saw the fire and alerted everyone inside to get out.

Thankfully, the warning came in time and no one was injured in the fire.

It took several agencies and multiple volunteer units to knock the fire down. Crews remained through the night to take care of hotspots in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Initial reports say a propane tank at the church exploded.

