Massive fire destroys abandoned Fairburn church, damages home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Fairburn
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FAIRBURN, Ga. - An abandoned church in Fairburn, Georgia has been destroyed in a fire overnight.

Officials say the fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m. at the church on the 100 block of Margaret Street.

The fire was so intense an occupied house next to the building also caught fire.

Firefighters say everyone in the house made it out safely.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital, but it is not clear if the man was inside or around the church at the time the blaze started.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.