Cache of stolen powdered baby formula found, Cartersville police say

A series of shoplifting cases eventually lead investigators to a cache of hundreds of containers of powdered baby formula.

According to the Cartersville Police Department, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office sent an alert to area law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a car believed to be involved in a series of shoplifting incidents at Publix supermarkets.

It was the Cartersville Police Department which located that vehicle. Investigators say officers spotted it at a Publix located at 300 Cherokee Place on Thursday. Police say those officers decided to wait to see who came out.

Regulo Sanchez-Romero, Mateo Sanchez-Romero, and a 16- year-old juvenile walked out of the store, investigators say, carrying 12 cans of stolen baby formula.

Investigators say when officers searched their vehicle, they found 662 more cans valued at around $26,000.

Both adults were charged with felony theft by shoplifting, felony theft by receiving, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The two men gave officers addresses in Dallas, Texas, addresses, police say.

Regulo Sanchez-Romero was also charged with driving while unlicensed, while Mateo Sanchez-Romero was also charged with providing a false name and date of birth.

Investigators in several jurisdictions are now working to determine if they are responsible for similar thefts.

Baby formula has been hard to come by for parents for more than a year after FDA inspectors temporarily shuttered the nation’s largest domestic formula factory due to bacterial contamination. February marked a year since the shortage started and ripples in the supply chain were still being felt.

No word on what they planned to do with the stolen baby formula.

Both adults were booked into the Bartow County Jail.