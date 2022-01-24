Masks optional at Fulton County schools

Several changes to COVID-19 prevention strategies recently took effect at a metro Atlanta school district.

Fulton County School System is no longer requiring students or teachers to wear masks. The change took effect on Jan. 22.

Contact tracing will be used for positive cases, only. The district said parents should report only positive cases to the parent portal and not report a pending test result for exposure or direct contact.

The school district said the change in protocol is in response to a decline in COVID-19 cases.

STAFFING SHORTAGES AT ATLANTA AIRPORT

The 7-day moving average of PCR cases, 1,2783.2, in Georgia is the lowest since Dec. 31, 2021, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports.

ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS LAUNCHES SITE FOR DISTRICT'S COVID-19 INFORMATION

There have been 165,564 cases of COVID-19 and 1,770 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic in Fulton County.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE