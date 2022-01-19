Atlanta Public Schools launches site for district’s COVID-related information

There's a new tool for Atlanta Public Schools students, parents and staff to track COVID-19 in their school.

The school district recently launched a new website with COVID-19 information.

It features the district’s most current COVID-19 data, information on enhanced mitigation protocols, such as test-to-stay program and a frequently asked questions section.

The site will be updated regularly and date stamped when updates are made.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE