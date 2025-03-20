Police searching for masked suspect in NW Atlanta gas station robbery
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a masked man responsible for an armed robbery at a local gas station.
Officials say the robbery happened on Wednesday morning at a Shell station on the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
What we know:
The victim told officers that an unidentified man entered the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.
After taking the cash, the man fled on foot toward Lindsay Street.
Officials say the man stole around $3,500.
Dig deeper:
Investigators described the suspect as a Black man who walks with a slight limp.
He was reportedly wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a black ski mask.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.
The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the Atlanta Police Department.