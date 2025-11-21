Masked officers raid Lilburn-area plaza, sparking community concern

The Brief Masked officers raided Lilburn strip mall, detaining multiple people. Confused residents feared an immigration operation and gathered to watch. Gwinnett police have not explained the reason for the raid.



A late-night law enforcement operation at a Lilburn-area strip mall sparked confusion and fear among Hispanic residents who rushed to the scene believing it might be an immigration raid.

What we know:

Unmarked vehicles and officers wearing masks and ballistic vests arrived at the Indian Trail Court plaza Thursday night, taking several people into custody, towing a red truck and searching multiple businesses.

The presence of masked officers — some in plain clothes, sneakers and ripped jeans — quickly spread through the neighborhood, drawing at least 20 residents who followed and recorded the operation.

Community members said the lack of clear information heightened fears that it was an ICE operation.

Gwinnett County police have not confirmed the nature of the investigation, but officers on scene were wearing vests identifying them as Gwinnett police.

What they're saying:

Residents argued officers should have communicated more directly to ease concerns in a county that has the metro area’s largest immigrant population.

According to the U.S. Census, about 14% of Gwinnett County residents are non-U.S. citizens.

The other side:

Gwinnett police told FOX 5 Atlanta on Friday morning that the police activity at the plaza was not related to ICE or immigration and was connected to an ongoing police investigation. They did not reveal any information about that investigation and it is unknown if anyone is facing charges.