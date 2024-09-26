Masked man wanted for holding convenience store clerk at gunpoint, police say

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:11 PM EDT until THU 9:15 PM EDT, Lamar County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Butts County, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:07 AM EDT until SAT 6:06 AM EDT, Rockdale County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:40 PM EDT until SAT 9:32 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:42 PM EDT until SAT 6:12 PM EDT, Fulton County, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:57 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
Tornado Watch
until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Irwin County, Dougherty County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County
Flood Watch
Masked man wanted for holding convenience store clerk at gunpoint, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 26, 2024 1:57pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers are asking the public for help finding a masked man accused of holding a convenience store clerk up at gunpoint.

Officials say the incident happened around 3:39 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the Citgo gas station on the 2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road.

According to investigators, the man entered the location to buy tobacco, but couldn't give the clerk any identification to verify his age.

The situation turned into an argument between the man and the clerk, at which point, police say, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the store employee.

(Atlanta Police Department)

Authorities shared surveillance photos of the man taken around the time of the incident.

If you have any information that could help identify the gunman, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.