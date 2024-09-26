Masked man wanted for holding convenience store clerk at gunpoint, police say

Atlanta police officers are asking the public for help finding a masked man accused of holding a convenience store clerk up at gunpoint.

Officials say the incident happened around 3:39 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the Citgo gas station on the 2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road.

According to investigators, the man entered the location to buy tobacco, but couldn't give the clerk any identification to verify his age.

The situation turned into an argument between the man and the clerk, at which point, police say, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the store employee.

(Atlanta Police Department)

Authorities shared surveillance photos of the man taken around the time of the incident.

If you have any information that could help identify the gunman, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.