1 dead, 3 injured in shooting near Atlanta bar, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened shortly after midnight on Saturday on Martin Luther King Drive.

Police responded at 12:25 a.m. on Saturday to a bar to Pregame Bar and Grill at 899 MLK Drive.

Police said one 1 person is dead, and three others were injured and hospitalized.

Police said the shooter left the scene and officers did not provide a description of the suspect.

Police said some sort of dispute escalated to gunfire. Investigators found shell casings outside and inside the establishment.

Atlanta police interviewed several witnesses at the scene.

