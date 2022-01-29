Expand / Collapse search
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting near Atlanta bar, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:19AM
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

1 dead, 3 hurt in overnight shooting

Atlanta police investigators said an argument led to gunfire at Pregame Bar and Grill. The shooting is still on the lose, police said.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened shortly after midnight on Saturday on Martin Luther King Drive.

Police responded at 12:25 a.m. on Saturday to a bar to Pregame Bar and Grill at 899 MLK Drive.

Police said one 1 person is dead, and three others were injured and hospitalized.

Shooting / 899 MLK DRIVE BAR

Police responded at 12:25 a.m. on Saturday to a bar at 899 MLK Drive.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police said the shooter left the scene and officers did not provide a description of the suspect. 

Police said some sort of dispute escalated to gunfire. Investigators found shell casings outside and inside the establishment.

Atlanta police interviewed several witnesses at the scene. 

