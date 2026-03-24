Person shot, child injured in Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shooting

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Police investigate a shooting in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW in Atlanta on March 24, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning near a barbershop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. One victim self-transported to a hospital in stable condition while a juvenile was injured by flying debris. Witnesses report hearing roughly 20 gunshots from what sounded like an automatic weapon during the morning hours.



Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW that left one person shot and a child injured by debris Tuesday evening.

What we know:

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the person who was shot drove to a local hospital for treatment.

A child was struck by debris and received a non-life-threatening injury.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or released information regarding a motive for the violence.

It remains unclear if the victims were the intended targets or bystanders.

What they're saying:

A barber at the scene, known as "Hairkut," was cutting a client's hair when the violence began. "We was just sitting there talking about Trump and oil prices and the next thing I know, gunshots rang out and we just took cover," he said. He described hearing about 20 shots that sounded like "automatic" fire in "rapid succession". "If y'all want to be tough, go stand in front of your momma house and taunt these people," the barber added. "Don't come here on commercial ground and be no gangster in front a commercial business and put other people innocent in harm's way".