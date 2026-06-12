MARTA Vandalism: Police promise felony charges for broken gates

The Brief Transit riders who destroy or break faregate glass at MARTA rail stations will face felony charges, transit police warned. Intentionally damaging the glass property causes more than $500 in destruction, triggering a felony under Georgia law. Transit police monitor the stations 24 hours a day using more than 12,000 cameras systemwide to catch vandals.



Transit riders who break faregate glass at MARTA rail stations will face felony charges, transit police warned Friday.

Faregate vandalism crackdown

What we know:

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority Police Department reminded transit riders that intentional property destruction at rail stations carries severe legal consequences. Under state law, intentionally destroying property and causing damage that exceeds $500 results in a felony charge. Replacing the glass on a MARTA faregate costs more than $500, automatically elevating the act of vandalism to a felony level.

The transit system relies on an expansive surveillance network to track down violators. More than 12,000 cameras operate systemwide, with many pointed directly at station entrances, exits and faregate arrays. Officers monitor these feeds 24 hours a day from the Real-Time Crime Center. Surveillance will also ramp up in the Emergency Operations Center during large events like the FIFA World Cup.

What they're saying:

"We are watching you and if you intentionally damage a faregate by attempting to push through or in an act of vandalism, you will be caught and charged with a felony," MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said. "A felony offense on your record is not worth $2.50. Pay your fare and do not tamper with or destroy fare gates or any MARTA property."

Unresolved transit details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how many faregates have been damaged so far this year. Police have not stated if any specific stations are experiencing higher rates of fare evasion or glass damage. It remains unclear if recent vandalism prompted this security reminder or if the announcement serves as a preventive warning ahead of major tourism events.

Reporting station damage

What you can do:

Riders can anonymously report vandalism, suspicious activity or nuisance behavior to authorities. Reports can be submitted through the new MARTA mobile app, which features the police department's See & Say reporting platform. Customers can also report issues by calling 404-848-4901. To enter stations legally, riders can tap to pay using a bank card, mobile wallet, or a virtual or physical Breeze card.