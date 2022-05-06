MARTA turnstile fight ends in murder

A man is killed over a fight at a MARTA turnstile.

Police say late Thursday night two people started brawling at the entrance to the Garnett Station in Downtown Atlanta. That fight spilled out into the sidewalk and then onto Peachtree Street. One of the combatants pulled a gun and started shooting.

The victim, described only as an adult male, was shot multiple times. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Sadly he didn't survive.

Police rope off crime scene

The shooter escaped. So far no description has been released. Detectives hope to ID the gunman by talking to witnesses and looking at surveillance video they say covers the area.