MARTA train shooting suspect arrested after months-long manhunt

The Brief Rico Williams was arrested in southwest Atlanta for a May shooting aboard a MARTA train that injured two men. MARTA Police and the FBI AMMO Task Force recovered firearms and narcotics during the early morning operation. Williams faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree.



A man accused of shooting two passengers aboard a MARTA train in May has been arrested following a joint operation between transit police and federal agents.

What we know:

Rico Williams was taken into custody early Friday morning in southwest Atlanta by officers with the MARTA Police Department and the FBI Atlanta Metro Major Offender Task Force, officials said. Investigators also recovered firearms and narcotics during the arrest.

The charges stem from a May 18 shooting at the East Point MARTA Station. Officers responded to reports of gunfire aboard a train just before 4 p.m. that day and found two men injured — one with a gunshot wound to the chest and another grazed in the neck. The shooter fled before police arrived.

After months of investigation, MARTA police and the AMMO Task Force tracked Williams to a residence where he was taken into custody without incident. He is now booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree, and multiple firearm violations.

What they're saying:

The department said in a statement that it remains committed to protecting riders and maintaining safety across the transit system through "diligent investigations and strong partnerships with local and federal law enforcement agencies."

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting aboard the East Point MARTA train or whether the victims knew the suspect.

It’s also unclear how the firearms and narcotics recovered during the arrest are connected to the case.

Investigators have not explained why cruelty to children charges were filed or whether anyone else may face charges.