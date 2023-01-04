Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:30 PM EST until SAT 1:43 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
11
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:48 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:41 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:14 AM EST until THU 11:48 PM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM EST, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:32 AM EST, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Haralson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:30 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County

MARTA sidelines streetcars over safety concerns

By
Published 
MARTA
FOX 5 Atlanta

MARTA pumps the breaks on Atlanta streetcar rides

City officials say the Atlanta streetcar has maintenance issues that could cause cars to derail.

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Streetcar has been sidelined due to safety concerns.

For people who work downtown or attend university classes, the blue cable cars are a familiar sight.

Now, all the cars have been taken off the tracks pending an overhaul of the wheels and other equipment.

Weekly inspections showed wear and tear in 2022. Toward the end of the year, the "degradation" increased at an unexpected rate.

Engineers even believed cars might derail if they were not removed from the tracks.

MARTA officials who agreed to assume the service from the city in 2018 have started shipping parts all the way to California so the company can make the fixes.

Executive George Wright was asked why the problems had not been found earlier so repairs could be phased in instead of removing all the cars at one time. 

Wright said decisions had to be made quickly when all the problems were fully known.

So, how soon could Streetcar service be restored? Leaders say possibly as early as March.

Meanwhile, MARTA plans to use its buses in the same colors as the streetcar to provide temporary service on the routes.