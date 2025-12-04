MARTA receiving funds to purchase 30 new American-made buses

article

The Brief Georgia receiving $27.3 million in federal funding for statewide transit upgrades MARTA to use $20.7 million grant to purchase 30 new American-made buses Cobb County’s Beep AV Solutions awarded $6.6 million to modernize fleet with autonomous vehicles



Georgia transit agencies are set to receive a major boost after the Federal Transit Administration awarded the state $27.3 million to support improvements across multiple systems.

What we know:

MARTA will receive the largest portion of the funding — $20.7 million — which the agency plans to use to purchase 30 new American-made buses to replace older vehicles in its fleet.

Cobb County’s Beep AV Solutions is slated to receive $6.6 million to upgrade and modernize its fleet with autonomous vehicles, part of an ongoing effort to expand next-generation transit options in the region.

What they're saying:

State and local officials say the funding will help improve reliability, safety and sustainability for riders as transit demand continues to grow.