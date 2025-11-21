MARTA holiday bus offers free rides through year’s end

The Brief MARTA unveils holiday bus offering free rides through December. Riders can board any festively wrapped bus for a no-cost trip. Holiday Market featured vendors, entertainment and a visit from Santa.



MARTA kicked off the holiday season Thursday with its third annual Holiday Market and the unveiling of a festively wrapped bus that will offer riders a special surprise through the end of the year.

What we know:

Attendees browsed local vendors, enjoyed live entertainment and even visited with Santa Claus, who made an early stop in Atlanta for the celebration. The biggest draw, however, was MARTA’s newly revealed holiday-themed bus, decorated with bright seasonal designs.

What they're saying:

Transit officials said riders who spot one of the wrapped buses on the road may be in for a treat — anyone who boards one will receive a free ride. The promotional buses will rotate across different routes throughout the city, meaning riders may encounter one at any time.

MARTA leaders say the effort is part of their commitment to celebrating customers and showing appreciation during the holiday season.

