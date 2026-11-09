MARTA details Five Points overhaul; Ted Turner on Hall ballot

The Brief MARTA’s Five Points Station redesign includes a new canopy, centralized bus hub, public spaces, lighting and improved pedestrian connections. The project is expected to be completed by 2031. MARTA’s website lists an estimated cost of about $230 million, but the agency has since said that figure is outdated. Former Braves owner Ted Turner is among eight candidates on the Hall of Fame’s 2027 Contemporary Baseball Era ballot. Results are scheduled for Dec. 6.



MARTA has shared new renderings of its planned transformation of Five Points Station, a project designed to improve transit connections, safety and the customer experience.

What we know:

Plans include a new canopy, a centralized bus hub, public spaces, better lighting and improved pedestrian connections. The project is expected to be completed by 2031.

MARTA’s project page lists an estimated cost of about $230 million. Agency officials recently said that estimate is outdated and the final cost will be higher, though they have not provided a revised figure.

Ted Turner nomination

Ted Turner, the former owner of the Atlanta Braves, is on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2027. Turner bought the team in 1976 and led the Braves during an era that included 14 consecutive division titles from 1991 to 2005 and the 1995 World Series championship.

What's next:

Turner is one of eight candidates being considered by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. The results will be announced Dec. 6. Candidates need at least 75% of the committee’s vote to be elected.

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