MARTA celebrates new school year with Reading and Riding event

MARTA is celebrating the start of the school year with a special event promoting reading.

The transit agency is partnering with Page Turners Make Great Learners for Reading and Riding Family Day - a free literacy-themed event.

What we know:

The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Decatur Station.

Families can stop by to enjoy a free Popsicle from MokiPops and an appearance by Trinidad James, who will host a mindfulness moment as part of his "Reflections Sundays" initiative.

Kids will also be able to create their own comic books and win back-to-school prizes and custom Breeze cards.

Dig deeper:

Award-winning children's author Derrick Barnes will read from his newest book, "I Got You - A Brother's Promise" at the event, and the first 100 families in attendance will receive a free copy of the book.

Brave and King Book Shop will also be at the event selling books.

The hope is to make reading fun while improving literacy skills.