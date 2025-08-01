MARTA celebrates new school year with Reading and Riding event
DECATUR, Ga. - MARTA is celebrating the start of the school year with a special event promoting reading.
The transit agency is partnering with Page Turners Make Great Learners for Reading and Riding Family Day - a free literacy-themed event.
What we know:
The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Decatur Station.
Families can stop by to enjoy a free Popsicle from MokiPops and an appearance by Trinidad James, who will host a mindfulness moment as part of his "Reflections Sundays" initiative.
Kids will also be able to create their own comic books and win back-to-school prizes and custom Breeze cards.
Dig deeper:
Award-winning children's author Derrick Barnes will read from his newest book, "I Got You - A Brother's Promise" at the event, and the first 100 families in attendance will receive a free copy of the book.
Brave and King Book Shop will also be at the event selling books.
The hope is to make reading fun while improving literacy skills.
The Source: Information for this article came from a release by MARTA.