Surveillance captures shooting death of man robbed at MARTA bus stop

DeKalb County Police are searching for two men connected to a deadly armed robbery at a MARTA bus stop earlier this month. The shooting happened on February 17 just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Candler Road and Glenwood Avenue.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the final moments of 41-year-old James Dean’s life. The video shows two men hold him at gunpoint and then fatally shoot him after he attempted to run away.

"It’s devastating for the fact that my cousin…he wasn’t bothering anybody. He was literally just standing at the bus stop waiting on the bus," his cousin Kyonna Jones told FOX 5. "They went in his pocket, I’m thinking it was cash they took because that night he had worked for someone."

The suspects took off, but left Dean’s wallet and jewelry on him. The video appears to show another man witness the exchange before boarding a bus.

"My cousin sat behind him and bled out…laid on the ground for over an hour before someone came by and realized he had been shot," Jones said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the final moments of 41-year-old James Dean’s life. (Family photo)

It is a haunting visual she told FOX 5 has been replaying in her mind since she discovered Dean, who the family thought was missing, was actually murdered.

"I just want justice for him, I just want justice for his daughter. After losing her grandmother, she’s now lost her father and she’s torn…she’s broken," Jones explained.

While they hope for answers from either the man who witnessed the shooting or anyone else, they are remembering Dean’s kind heart and loving spirit.

"My cousin, again, he was a hardworking man, he was always the life of the party, he would always call and let you know that you’re loved," she added..

The family has created a GoFundMe to try and cover his funeral costs. Jones said money can also be sent directly to Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police.